    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    President Trump shakes the hand of Judge Neil Gorsuch during a Supreme Court of the United States nominee announcement in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
    Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    President Trump shakes the hand of Judge Neil Gorsuch during a Supreme Court of the United States nominee announcement in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher this morning after two straight days of 100-plus point drops in the Dow Jones Industrial average. We get the Fed announcement today live at 2 PM (EST) on CNBC's "Power Lunch".

    -Mortgage applications fell 3.2 percent last week.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy at the Supreme Court. Here are 5 things you need to know about him.

