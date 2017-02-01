Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher this morning after two straight days of 100-plus point drops in the Dow Jones Industrial average. We get the Fed announcement today live at 2 PM (EST) on CNBC's "Power Lunch".

-Mortgage applications fell 3.2 percent last week.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy at the Supreme Court. Here are 5 things you need to know about him.