Roche remains 'committed' to US despite Trump's crackdown on drug prices

We will continue to invest in the US regardless of Trump: Roche CEO 4 Hours Ago | 03:01

Roche remains committed to the U.S. despite President Donald Trump's pledges to crackdown on pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder."



The chief executive of the global pharmaceutical firm, Severin Schwan, told CNBC Wednesday that he remains bullish on the U.S., having invested "literally billions" into its research and development sites in the country.



The U.S. market currently accounts for 40 percent of Roche's sales. Just yesterday, President Trump met with leading drug makers in the White House and vowed to push down the price of medication.



"We focus on truly differentiated medicines – medicines which make a real difference for patients – I have no doubt whatsoever that there will be continued demand for such solutions and particularly the U.S., I'm convinced, will reward this kind of innovation," Schwan said.