Senate committee pushes Trump's Treasury, health nominees through without Democrats present





Amid a second day of Democratic boycott, the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday cleared President Donald Trump's nominees to lead the Treasury and Health and Human Services.

The committee vote to send the nominations of Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin and HHS choice Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to the full Senate follow a change of rules that had required Democrats to be present.

Republicans approved the nominees 14-0.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Click here for the latest on the markets.