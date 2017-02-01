The value of truth: How governments and the media are investing in the renewed appetite for facts

When Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway referred to "alternative facts" earlier this month, she succinctly encapsulated the ongoing narrative of some governments propagating the shadowy, Orwellian world of "disinformation" that has risen to prominence in recent months. The subsequent backlash has placed renewed impetus on media outlets to put news reporting under the microscope.
In light of the "fake news" phenomenon, French newspaper Le Monde is launching a series of tools on Wednesday designed to help its readers separate fact from fiction. The products, known as Décodex, are centered around a database which tracks 600 websites responsible for dubiously sourced news. This can be accessed via Le Monde's own website, where readers can type in URLs they want to test the veracity of. Alongside this, the newspaper will unveil a free browser attachment for online readers using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, which uses a colored labeling system to indicate potential fake news. A Facebook Messenger bot will provide a similar service for mobile users.