The value of truth: How governments and the media are investing in the renewed appetite for facts

There has also been resurgence of funding and hiring in investigative journalism departments. The New York Times, in a note to staff sent earlier in January, announced that "the company is investing more than ever in accountability journalism" and will dedicate an additional $5 million to "produce even more coverage of the incoming Trump administration." The investment is pertinent considering that data from Pew Research Center in December showed that 64 percent of U.S. adults thought that completely fake news had caused a great deal of confusion about current events.

Action is also being taken on a governmental level against potentially harmful fake news. On Monday, the British government launched its official inquiry into the phenomenon. Damian Collins MP, chair of the committee behind the initiative, said in an official press release that: "Consumers should … be given new tools to help them assess the origin and likely veracity of news stories they read online," echoing Laurent's sentiments. He described fake news as a "threat to democracy."

But, public sector funding can be hard to come by. A source familiar with the work of the European Union's East StratCom Task Force – its body dedicated to combating "pro-Kremlin disinformation" – told CNBC via telephone that the western world must do more to combat such material flowing from Russia's well-funded state news outlets. The source added that extra funding for the East StratCom Task Force had been proposed by the European Parliament last November, but had not been endorsed by member states. Nonetheless, the eleven-strong team was expected to grow slightly in size this year.

Laurent was adamant that Le Monde's new tools are the result of his organization's sense of duty to the public, explaining that they will be free of charge because "we don't do it for the money." But, he added that the products would help the newspaper move "closer to (its) audience" as they were "designed as a way to help people."

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

