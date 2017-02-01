These 7 retail stocks could come under pressure as Amazon kills the mall, analyst says

Evercore ISI lowered its ratings to hold from buy on Deckers Outdoor, Fossil, Michael Kors, PVH, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and VF, predicting apparel and luxury-goods makers that rely on the traditional physical retail store model will suffer in the coming years.



"Many players in the wholesale-to-retail softlines paradigm [are] still drawing massive amounts of profitability from this antiquated vertical chain, and 2017 [is] shaping up to be another fundamentally challenging year (declining traffic, weak sell-through, shrinking inventories, falling reorders, weather unpredictability, etc.)," analyst Omar Saad wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We recommend reducing exposure to company's with significant profit exposure to traditional wholesale channels. … Concession/marketplace model [is] inevitable, AMZN will be catalyst for dominos to start falling."