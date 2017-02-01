    Pro Analysis

    These 7 retail stocks could come under pressure as Amazon kills the mall, analyst says

    Shopper looking at Michael Kors bags at Macy's in New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Evercore ISI lowered its ratings to hold from buy on Deckers Outdoor, Fossil, Michael Kors, PVH, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and VF, predicting apparel and luxury-goods makers that rely on the traditional physical retail store model will suffer in the coming years.

    "Many players in the wholesale-to-retail softlines paradigm [are] still drawing massive amounts of profitability from this antiquated vertical chain, and 2017 [is] shaping up to be another fundamentally challenging year (declining traffic, weak sell-through, shrinking inventories, falling reorders, weather unpredictability, etc.)," analyst Omar Saad wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We recommend reducing exposure to company's with significant profit exposure to traditional wholesale channels. … Concession/marketplace model [is] inevitable, AMZN will be catalyst for dominos to start falling."

