    Top-ranked tech analyst Mark Mahaney on Facebook, Amazon earnings

    Highly ranked tech analyst Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets shared his views on what investors can expect from Facebook and Amazon when they release earnings over the next two days.

    "We like the setup on Facebook going into this print tonight," Mahaney said. "We like the stock here also, because this is one of the cheapest entry points you've had on Facebook shares since the IPO."

    The analyst reveals his stance on other large tech companies and discusses what the future for the industry may hold under the new administration.

    Mahaney's picks have a 22 percent one-year average return with a 72 percent success rate, according to analyst ranking service TipRanks. The platform places Mahaney as the number one analyst among all Wall Street analysts covering any industry.

