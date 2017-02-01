Understanding Trump is key to your investment strategy: Julius Baer CEO

Markets have been moving to the beat of U.S. President Donald Trump and understanding such a correlation is key to making money, the chief executive officer of Julius Baer told CNBC on Wednesday.

"That's the area that one needs to understand to the best possible extent (to) devise an investment strategy around it," Boris Collardi, chief executive officer at the Swiss private bank Julius Baer, told CNBC Wednesday.

One particular impact from Trump's protectionist policies has been outflows from emerging markets. However, according to Collardi, such a trend should disappear by 2018.

"We're going to have - in 2017 - the last bit of outflows in emerging markets related to the upcoming 'automatic information exchange' and that should then tail off so that in (2018) the offsets of outflows should diminish or should actually totally disappear," he said.

The automatic information exchange on financial accounts is a new global rule that aims to cut tax evasion. Apart from Switzerland, almost 100 nations, including all major financial centers, have declared their intention to adopt such a rule.