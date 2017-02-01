Dow briefly jumps 100 points after earnings, data; Fed decision ahead

U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors parsed through key corporate results and economic data, with the Federal Reserve set to deliver its latest monetary policy decision.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80 points after briefly gaining more than 100 points, with Apple contributing the most gains to the tune of 43 points. The S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent, with financials and information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent.

Dow component Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly results Tuesday after the close, as the firm said it sold more expensive iPhones. However, its future guidance came in at the lower end of expectations.

"Apple pulling a [strong] quarter is bullish because it shows the consumer, which is a large part of the economy, is in good shape," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments.

Companies reporting before the bell Wednesday included ADP, Johnson Controls and Altria, with all three topping bottom-line expectations, but reporting lighter-than-expected sales. Facebook and MetLife are both scheduled to report Wednesday after the close.

In economic news, the latest report from ADP and Moody's showed private companies added 246,000 jobs in January, well above the expected 165,000. January also turned in the best single-month performance since June.



"I don't recall ever seeing such a discrepancy between print and estimate in this survey but ADP is saying there was seasonal issues with retail and moderate weather helped too. They believe the pace should still remain at about 175k per month," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.