Dow briefly jumps 100 points after earnings, data; Fed decision ahead

    U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors parsed through key corporate results and economic data, with the Federal Reserve set to deliver its latest monetary policy decision.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80 points after briefly gaining more than 100 points, with Apple contributing the most gains to the tune of 43 points. The S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent, with financials and information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent.

    Dow component Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly results Tuesday after the close, as the firm said it sold more expensive iPhones. However, its future guidance came in at the lower end of expectations.

    "Apple pulling a [strong] quarter is bullish because it shows the consumer, which is a large part of the economy, is in good shape," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments.

    Companies reporting before the bell Wednesday included ADP, Johnson Controls and Altria, with all three topping bottom-line expectations, but reporting lighter-than-expected sales. Facebook and MetLife are both scheduled to report Wednesday after the close.

    In economic news, the latest report from ADP and Moody's showed private companies added 246,000 jobs in January, well above the expected 165,000. January also turned in the best single-month performance since June.

    "I don't recall ever seeing such a discrepancy between print and estimate in this survey but ADP is saying there was seasonal issues with retail and moderate weather helped too. They believe the pace should still remain at about 175k per month," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    Other data released Wednesday included the IHS Markit Manufacturing index's final read for January, which showed the strongest manufacturing production growth for almost two years. The ISM Manufacturing index for January came in at 56, above an expected read of 55. December construction spending fell 0.2 percent, while economist had forecast a gain 0.4 percent.

    Meanwhile, the Fed is scheduled to announce its latest decision on U.S. monetary policy at 2 p.m. ET. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market expectations for a rate hike were just 4 percent.

    "No one anticipates that Janet Yellen will add restrictive measure at 2 p.m.," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "However, analysts will search for clues for whether the Committee has an inclination to do so in six weeks."

    "The limitations of the text give the FOMC little opportunity this afternoon to convey a discernible shift of sentiment within its ivory tower. Using the futures market as a guide, investors currently estimate the probability of adding restrictive measures at the next gathering at 36 percent. As a reminder, the 'dot plots' extrapolate to three separate rounds of tightening for 2017," Klein said.

    The Fed raised rates for just the second time in a decade at its December meeting.

    Investors, however, have shifted some of their focus away from the Fed and into the White House, following a sharp rally after President Donald Trump's election on Nov. 8. "We're in a transition period — which I like to call 'The Great Hand-off — from monetary policy to fiscal policy," said 50 Park Investments' Sarhan.

    The stock market's rally was propelled by the prospects of fiscal stimulus, deregulation and corporate tax cuts.

