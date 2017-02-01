Wall Street set to start the new month in the green

Apple (AAPL) was sharply higher in premarket trading after quarterly earnings and revenue easily beat expectations on stronger than expected demand for the iPhone 7. However, Apple did warn on outlook. (CNBC)
Apple's enormous cash hoard grew to nearly $246.1 billion in the latest quarter. If Apple's cash were its own public company, it would be the 13th largest in the world. (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell on Wall Street this afternoon. Expectations call for a $1.31 per share profit on revenue of $8.5 billion. (CNBC)
Facebook is said to be developing an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple TV, giving the social network another foothold to help monetize its video content. (WSJ)