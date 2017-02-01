Wall Street set to start the new month in the green

After a successful procedural vote on Monday, the full Senate is expected to vote today on the confirmation of former Exxon (XOM) chief Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. (USA Today)

President Donald Trump has nominated conservative judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, with Democrats immediately questioning his record on women's issues and corporate interests. (CNBC & NBC News)

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., one of the nation's most prominent evangelical Christian leaders, has been asked to head a White House task force on reforming the U.S. higher education system. (NBC News)

Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that the tech giant is considering legal action against the Trump administration to challenge the president's executive order on immigration.

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio said he's increasingly concerned Trump's "populist" policies could hurt the global economy. Dalio had told CNBC in Davos in January "there's an optimistic possibility" about Trump.

In documents related to his 2011 New Zealand citizenship, Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump advisor Peter Thiel said, "no other country ... aligns more with my view of the future." (NY Times)

After Trump paved the way in an executive order last week, the Dakota Access pipeline is expected to get a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow the $3.7 billion project to be completed. (NBC News)

Saudi Arabia may increase its oil investments in the United States due to a more fossil fuel-oriented energy policy by the Trump administration, the kingdom's energy minister told the BBC in an interview.

A sharp plunge in applications for government-insured home loans as a result of Trump policy was behind the 3.2 percent drop in overall mortgage volume last week. Refis fell a smaller 1 percent. (CNBC)