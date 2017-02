[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Judiciary Committee will continue weighing the attorney general nomination of Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. The panel is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., ET.

President Donald Trump chose Sessions for the position, and if his nomination clears the committee, the Senate could confirm his selection with a simple majority vote.