We need to dump '12 King James Bibles' worth of Obama regulations, House majority leader says

Rep. McCarthy: GOP's top three priorities in the first 200 days 2 Hours Ago | 02:41

Rolling back regulations, repealing and replacing Obamacare, and overhauling the U.S. tax code are the top three priorities, in that order, for the Republican-controlled House, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC on Wednesday.



Traditionally when a new president takes office, the first 100 days become the immediate focus.



But McCarthy sees the timeline for the reforms set forth by President Donald Trump and GOP leaders on Capitol Hill taking 200 days.



"We have to restructure Washington. There's a lot to get done," the California congressman said on "Squawk Box." "You can't cram that into a 100-day agenda because you want to get it done correctly."

In getting rid of regulations alone, the Obama administration "added more than 12 King James Bibles to the federal registry in regulation," he argued.



Besides the three pillars of the House agenda, the Senate needs to confirm Trump's pick of conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, McCarthy said.



The Senate also needs to vote on more of Trump's Cabinet nominees. The full Senate is expected on Wednesday to confirm former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson as secretary of State.

