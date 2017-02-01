Why Cramer has cybersecurity stocks in the penalty box

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



FireEye: "FireEye is a little too low to sell, but it's not my favorite. It's Checkpoint and then after that, after that it's Cyberark. These guys just miss too often. They're in the penalty box big time."

Sanchez Energy: "We like the secondary offerings, it makes the balance sheet better. I've got no problem with that. And the oil stocks have come down a bit. I think it might be time to do a little buying."

Aecom: "It's an infrastructure company that I like a lot. I think it's pretty good. People have come back to Fluor, they have come back to KBR and Aecom is a good stock."

Cara Therapeutics: "This stock is too hot for me. It is just too hot. This thing has just exploded. I can't come in at this level. It is just way too hot, particularly for a group that is not hot."