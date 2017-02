What not to do at work this year Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 | 12:24 PM ET | 01:25

"At a typical company, sending an email this critical of a boss would be career suicide," writes Grant, who interviewed Dalio, among other highly successful non-conformists for his book. But at Bridgewater, employees are expected to critique each other and are evaluated on whether they speak up.

In fact, "they can be fired for failing to challenge the status quo," Grant notes.

It's an expectation that is set from day one, Grant says: "During training, when employees learn the principles, they're constantly asked: Do you agree?"



Ultimately, Dalio wants employees who will think for themselves and challenge standards when necessary. "Don't let 'loyalty' stand in the way of truth and openness," the billionaire writes in Bridgewater's principles. "No one has the right to hold a critical opinion without speaking up about it."

