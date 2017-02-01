Why Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi writes letters to her employees' parents

Most business leaders have their unique quirks. Bill Gates does the dishes every evening. Warren Buffett starts his mornings with a meal from McDonald's.



Indra Nooyi, the CEO of PepsiCo, writes more than 400 letters each year to the parents of her senior executives.



The letters are a unique display of gratitude, Nooyi explains on "The David Rubenstein Show." And they have had quantifiable results.

When Nooyi first became CEO of the now $150 billion company back in 2006, she visited India, where she had grown up, to see her mother.

"When I got home and I sat in the living room, a stream of visitors and random people started to show up," Nooyi tells Rubenstein. "They'd go to my mom and say, 'You did such a good job with your daughter. Compliments to you. She's CEO.' But not a word to me."



Besides a short greeting, the visitors didn't speak to Nooyi at all.

Nooyi realized that it was her mother and her late father who were responsible for much of her success. They deserved to reap the praise.