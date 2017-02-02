Adult website Pornhub launches sex education service

The adult entertainment website Pornhub has launched an education service offering advice on how to enjoy a healthy and happy sex life.

The "Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center" website went live Tuesday and covers topics ranging from basic anatomy, sexually transmitted diseases as well as basic reproductive health.

Spicier topics aimed at how to improve a viewer's sex life include explanations on what happens at group parties and options for homosexual relationships.

"As the premiere destination for adult entertainment, catering to nearly 70 million daily visitors, we wanted to provide our fans with a trusted educational platform they can utilize as their go-to resource for information and advice when it comes to sex," said Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub in a press release.

Price said his company understood the importance of educating the general public on a wide range of topics pertaining to sexual health.

"Think of us as a one-stop shop, available 24/7, to facilitate your needs, be it comprehensive information regarding STIs and safe sex, the latest in sex tech or advice on how to approach a friends with benefits arrangement," he said.