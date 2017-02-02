Advisors: You’re more vulnerable to a cyberattack than you think

One of the big misconceptions about cybersecurity is that hackers are always after sensitive information, Elazari said.
"It's not about secrets," she said. "It's about the technologies that power our way of life."
Smarter devices are more vulnerable to attack, and hackers working to help consumers have pointed out dangerous flaws in everything from cars to insulin pumps, Elazari said.
Sometimes, your smart device isn't even the end goal: In the October attack that briefly took out Twitter, Reddit, Netflix and others, attackers used malware to take over consumers' smart home gadgets and connected devices to power the attack.
"Our future might have our toaster attacking the neighbor's drone, or his car," she said.