Advisors: You’re more vulnerable to a cyberattack than you think

While eight in 10 advisors say that cybersecurity is a high priority, only 44 percent say they fully understand the issues and risks, according to a September report from the Financial Planning Association's FPA Research and Practice Institute, sponsored by TD Ameritrade.

Less than a third of advisors say they are fully prepared to manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

One of the things advisors need to realize is that in a connected world, we are all vulnerable, said Elazari.

"A motivated attacker can get past any barrier," she said, pointing to examples like spies' repeated breach of the Pentagon's Joint Strike Fighter project.