Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:



Shares of Amazon sank more than 3 percent during after hours following a revenue miss and weak guidance from its fourth quarter earnings report. Amazon posted earnings of $1.54 per share on revenue of 43.74 billion, while Wall Street expected earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $44.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also reported a light first quarter guidance outlook, posting revenue in the $33.25 billion to $35.75 billion range, while analysts expected $33.95 billion.

FireEye shares tanked more than 17 percent during extended trading after the security-software firm reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $61.5 million, or 37 cents a share on revenue of $184.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The firm has gone through major executive changes with David Dewalt, who became Executive Chairman of the Board when he stepped down as FireEye CEO, and CFO Mike Berry both resigning.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor tumbled more than 24 percent after an earnings and revenue miss. The footwear company reported third quarter earnings of $4.11 per share on revenue of $760 million while analysts expected earnings of $4.24 on revenue of $789 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Deckers also projects that it sees fourth quarter earnings to break-even to losses of 10 cents a share, compared to Street estimates of a 44 cents per share gain.

GoPro shares dipped more than 13 percent during extended trading following a revenue miss for the fourth quarter. GoPro reported revenues of $541 million while the Street expected revenues of $575 million. However, the action camera company did post an earnings beat of 29 cents per share while analysts expected 22 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Tableau Software spiked up more than 14 percent during extended trading following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. The software company reported fourth quarter earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $251 million while analysts expected earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $230 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.