Avocados From Mexico keeps on message in Super Bowl ad despite political storm

Mexico's avocado producers have bought airtime in this year's Super Bowl for a message that's anything but political.

The myth-busting-themed ad uses humor and a secret society meeting of robed members to focus on the health benefits of the popular fruit. It shows a bowl of guacamole and chips and the robed leader of the secret group mentions "avocados from Mexico have good fat."



Yet it steers clear of President Donald Trump's tough trade talk aimed at Mexico, with no hint that there could be a 20 percent tax soon.



"We always stay away from political stuff," said Alvaro Luque, president of the Avocados From Mexico brand. "It's a risky game to play and at the end we don't want to lose focus. Our message has to be clean that it's all about nutrition and good times."



Under NAFTA, or the North American Free Trade Agreement, Mexican-grown avocados have overtaken California avocados as the market share leader. A border tax could hurt Mexican avocado producers but end up costing American consumers too. That's because California-grown avocados are seasonal (generally February through September) while Mexico's crop is grown year-round.