Billionaire Warren Buffett discusses the book that changed his life

Warren Buffett started reading books about investing when he was just 7 or 8 years old. His father owned a small investment shop, and young Buffett often picked up the books lying around the office.

By the time he was 11, Buffett was going to the local public library in Omaha and reading every book he could find on the topic.

One book in particular stood out. The billionaire now says "The Intelligent Investor" changed his life. The investing manual was written by former Columbia Business School professor Benjamin Graham and first published in 1949.