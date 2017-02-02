By the numbers: This is not your grandfather's Republican Congress

The historic shift in power in the November election saw Republicans sweep all three branches of government for the first time in 16 years. But like the Republican Party itself, the makeup of the new Congress looks a lot different than it did back then.



Those changes are the subject of a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center, which has tracked the shifting demographics of the members of Congress who are now tackling contentious issues like the overhaul of immigration, taxes and the health-care system.

One of the most striking changes is the increased racial and ethnic diversity of the 115th Congress, with nonwhites now making up nearly 1 in 5 members overall and a third of incoming members.

