Yet that doesn't mean investors should go into cash and dump their stock exposure in their 401(k) and IRA plans, Cramer said. If you are on the verge of needing that money, then he blessed taking some out.

As for a stock investment, a low cost S&P 500 index fund is something that could be considered for the long-term.

"You can still pick stocks, but they have to be part of a broader theme, a theme solid enough that it can trump, well, Trump," Cramer said. "Otherwise you will just jettison the stock when the 'Tweeter in Chief' frightens you into selling, at what will no doubt be an inopportune time."

This isn't 2008, Cramer said, though Trump has introduced political risk into the stock market. That is a lot different than the systemic risk that existed in 2008 and 2009, when Cramer was worried about the possibility of an economic collapse.

"You sell a stock off Trump's Australian phone call? Then you will get an explanation, a bit of an apology and suddenly you will wonder what the heck you were thinking," Cramer said.

Stocks that work in a Trump environment are those with good fundamentals that are cheaper than they usually would be because of a Wall Street blind spot. One powerful theme is stocks related to the internet of things, like Nvidia, Broadcom and NXP Semiconductors.

For investors that believe in the social, mobile, cloud and artificial intelligence cohorts, Cramer recommended Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.

The humanization of pets is also a long-term theme that could grow, as Americans continue to spend more money on their pets, such as Idexx Laboratories.

However, Cramer warned to steer clear of retailers and health care companies.

So while Trump's tweets may be jarring, Cramer said maybe it is a style that investors should get used to.

"Sure, take some profits now if you know you can't take the pain. Know thyself. Understand, though, this is nothing like 2008. It's a heck of a lot better," he added.