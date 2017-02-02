Cramer Remix: This is your chance to buy Amazon, not sell it

    Cramer Remix

    President Donald Trump's bold and unpredictable leadership style tends to spark volatility in the stock market, prompting many investors to ask Jim Cramer if it is time to shift retirement investments to cash.

    "My answer is no and yes," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Yet that doesn't mean investors should go into cash and dump their stock exposure in their 401(k) and IRA plans, Cramer said. If you are on the verge of needing that money, then he blessed taking some out.

    As for a stock investment, a low cost S&P 500 Index fund is something that could be considered for the long-term.

    "You can still pick stocks, but they have to be part of a broader theme, a theme solid enough that it can trump, well, Trump," Cramer said. "Otherwise you will just jettison the stock when the 'Tweeter in Chief' frightens you into selling, at what will no doubt be an inopportune time."

    For investors that believe in the social, mobile, cloud and artificial intelligence cohorts, Cramer recommended Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook. Amazon's stock fell 4 percent after-hours on Thursday because of a lighter than expected forecast.

    "These are your chances to get in, not get out and don't be deterred with Facebook just because SNAP filed to go public tonight and its growth looks solid," Cramer said.

    President Donald Trump stands before signing executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
    Olivier Douliery | Pool via Bloomberg | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump stands before signing executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

    Facebook has perhaps the best business model of all time, according to Cramer.

    "When you have an amazing product that is beloved and in demand worldwide and it costs very little to produce and has no serious competition. That's Facebook," he said.

    Thus, Cramer was shocked when investors sold the stock of Facebook on Thursday. He considers the social network to be a very rare company with incredible prospects, with a fairly low stock valuation compared to most other stocks.

    "There aren't many of those and as it goes down over the next couple of days, which has been the pattern, I think you would be nuts to pass it up," Cramer said.

    Shares of International Paper fell 5 percent on Thursday after the company reported earnings, which CEO Mark Sutton attributed to a "margins squeeze" that occurred in the second half of 2016.

    "We had input costs rising. We were able to raise prices, but that's just beginning to take traction as we turn the calendar into 2017," Sutton told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

    International Paper is the top maker of corrugated packaging in North America, and a major producer of coated paperboard and un-coated free sheet. The stock has had a big run since the election, up to nearly $58 last week from $44 on Election Day.

    Wings too hot?

    maeda_XXworkspaceborchers_biz1
    Boston Globe | Getty Images

    Snap-on's stock shed 7 percent on Thursday, which seemed very bizarre to Cramer, as he didn't think the numbers reported were disappointing at all. If anything, he thought they looked good.

    But this did fall in line with a pattern Cramer detected about the stock. It tends to rally going into the quarter, and then sell off. Eventually investors remember that it is a high-quality stock, and then the stock makes a comeback.

    Snap-on is the maker of high-end tools and diagnostic equipment for auto repair shops and various other industries. Cramer spoke with Snap-on's CEO Nick Pinchuk, who explained the strength of the important diagnostics business for the company.

    "If you actually focus on the diagnostic business, which everybody is talking about as the future of car repair, we were up double-digits," Pinchuk said.

    Unfortunately, the restaurant group has also had a rough couple of months, putting pressure on stocks like Wingstop, down 4 percent this year. When the stock initially came public a year and a half ago, Cramer said it was too hot for his taste and recommended that it would need to come down to gain his interest.

    With the Super Bowl around the corner, Cramer spoke with Wingstop's CEO Charlie Morrison, who explained that the company's strong franchise economic model has helped to power growth.

    "We just cleared 1,000 restaurants. In 23 years of our history there are only 42 chains that we know of that have actually achieved this milestone of 1,000 restaurants and only a handful as quickly as we have," Morrison said.

    In the lightning round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:

    Dominion Resources: "They did pre-announce a not as good quarter. I was quite surprised. It was not a good omen. That said, I think they have been consistent enough to give them the benefit of the doubt at 4.21 percent yield. Buy, buy, buy."

    Xilinx: "Xilinx, you can do it on earnings, or you can do it on takeover. What can I say? I like both."

