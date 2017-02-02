Cramer Remix: This is your chance to buy Amazon, not sell it

Cramer Remix: This is the chance to buy Amazon, not sell it 55 Mins Ago | 01:35

President Donald Trump's bold and unpredictable leadership style tends to spark volatility in the stock market, prompting many investors to ask Jim Cramer if it is time to shift retirement investments to cash.

"My answer is no and yes," the "Mad Money" host said.

Yet that doesn't mean investors should go into cash and dump their stock exposure in their 401(k) and IRA plans, Cramer said. If you are on the verge of needing that money, then he blessed taking some out.



As for a stock investment, a low cost S&P 500 Index fund is something that could be considered for the long-term.

"You can still pick stocks, but they have to be part of a broader theme, a theme solid enough that it can trump, well, Trump," Cramer said. "Otherwise you will just jettison the stock when the 'Tweeter in Chief' frightens you into selling, at what will no doubt be an inopportune time."

For investors that believe in the social, mobile, cloud and artificial intelligence cohorts, Cramer recommended Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook. Amazon's stock fell 4 percent after-hours on Thursday because of a lighter than expected forecast.

"These are your chances to get in, not get out and don't be deterred with Facebook just because SNAP filed to go public tonight and its growth looks solid," Cramer said.