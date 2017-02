CNBC's Jim Cramer criticized Facebook naysayers who said the social media giant can only add growth through advertising.

On Thursday, Cramer disagreed, saying that Facebook's conference call with investors after its fourth-quarter results was simply "remarkable."

"[A] very non-promotional call. They own this space. I mean, what should you really care about? Care about Instagram — 600 million monthly average users ... Facebook 1.23 billion," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."