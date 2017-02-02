Wait 100 days for a clearer picture on Trump: Daimler CEO

With President Donald Trump expressing an interest in where automakers manufacture their products, German automaker Daimler has told CNBC it hopes to remain on good terms with the U.S., as the industry faces a potential shake up.



"The American democracy is more than 200 years of age, so we have all confidence that we will continue a collaborative, positive working relationship as we had in the past," Dieter Zetsche, Daimler's chief executive and chairman of the board of management, told CNBC Thursday.

"And I think like for every new president, we should follow the 100-day rule and then have a clearer picture of where things will take us in the future."



Before Trump officially took on his role as the 45th U.S. president, the Republican had taken to Twitter to state that automakers should make their cars in the U.S. or "pay big border tax".

A number of companies have weighed in on the debate, with BMW stating early January that it remained committed to its new plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, however, it would continue to invest in its largest production plant in South Carolina. CEOs from U.S. automakers have also met with the President since he was sworn in, including the heads of General Motors and Ford.