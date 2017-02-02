Denny's tweeted about Beyonce's twins and the internet isn't happy

In just 45 minutes Wednesday, there were more than half a million tweets about Beyonce's baby announcement. Of course, not all those tweets were in good taste.

Casual diner chain Denny's is catching some flak Thursday after it tweeted an odd reaction to the Grammy Award–winner's pregnancy.

Here's how some social media users reacted:



Other Twitter users found the post amusing:

Denny's has long been known for its social media strategy, which some describe as weird but successful. But in taking risks, brands can sometimes miss.

Other brands also chimed in, but didn't see the same sort of reaction from social media users.



A Denny's spokesperson wasn't immediately available to comment.

