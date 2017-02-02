Deutsche Bank posts $2.05 billion loss in fourth quarter as litigation costs weigh

Shares of Deutsche Bank experienced a wild ride in the middle of 2016 after the proposed $14 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that related to the selling of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

This raised concerns on its capital position, but the German banking giant insisted that it had a "comfortable" cushion at the time. This didn't stop a whole bunch of price fluctuations in the company's bonds and the cost of insuring its debt. There were reports of a potential state bailout at the time, but Cryan told CNBC last month that he, or any member of the board, never discussed the idea with the German government.

The German lender came under pressure from aggressive short-selling, notably from some large hedge funds. The bank announced further job cuts in Germany during that period and it announced it was offloading its British insurance business. Initial worries about Deutsche Bank actually surfaced earlier that year, with investors detailing concerns over its exposure to the energy sector and a possible cash crunch.

In the earnings report Thursday, it said that the downsizing or exiting of a number of businesses, and "negative news flow around the DOJ RMBS settlement in October 2016 adversely impacted revenues."

In January this year, the official announcement came that it would pay $7.2 billion for misleading investors. The U.S. Justice Department stated that this "agreement represents the single largest RMBS resolution for the conduct of a single entity."

"This resolution holds Deutsche Bank accountable for its illegal conduct and irresponsible lending practices, which caused serious and lasting damage to investors and the American public," said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch in the release.

"Deutsche Bank did not merely mislead investors: It contributed directly to an international financial crisis."