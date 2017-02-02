Deutsche Bank posts $2.05 billion loss in fourth quarter as litigation costs weigh

The German lender Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion) for its fourth quarter, missing analyst expectations, but saw improved results for the whole of 2016 amid major market turbulence for the embattled bank.
Its full-year net loss was 1.4 billion euros, versus a net loss of 6.8 billion euros in 2015, with CEO John Cryan saying that the bank "finished 2016 with pleasingly strong capital and liquidity ratios."
The earnings release showed that charges totaled 5.8 billion euros last year, including 2.9 billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. It said these were related to impairments of goodwill, the sale of its Abbey life insurance business, restructuring and de-risking, and litigation costs which totaled 1.6 billion euros in the last quarter of 2016.
It said liquidity reserves were 218 billion euros at year-end, after standing at 200 billion euros at the end of the third quarter 2016. The bank's core capital ratio - a gauge of the bank's capital buffers - was 11.9 percent at the end of 2016, compared to 11.1 percent in the third quarter.