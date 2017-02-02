Elon Musk says he will object to Trump's immigration order

Musk also said his presence on the advisory council did not mean that he agrees with the administration.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said on Twitter he planned to advise the president against the ban.

Following the election, Trump asked Musk to serve on both the Strategy and Policy forum, and on an advisory committee for bolstering manufacturing in America.

For his part, Musk has suggested he is hopeful that members of the administration—particularly newly confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson—are amenable to a carbon tax or other action on climate change.

Musk's involvement with the Trump White House brought criticism from the administration's opponents, particularly since the president signed the immigration order. Earlier this week, Musk reached out to his followers on Twitter, asking them to read the executive order and offer suggestions for changes.



Some respondents defended and supported the move, while others were a bit more harsh.

Some Tesla customers had even claimed they planned to cancel their orders for the upcoming Tesla Model 3 sedan simply because Musk was collaborating with the administration.

Musk published tweets earlier this week, saying the order was "not the best way to address the country's challenges"

During the presidential campaign, Musk criticized Trump, saying the then-candidate didn't "seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States."