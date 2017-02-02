European markets seen lower as investors focus on corporate earnings, BOE decision

European bourses are seen lower this Thursday as investors eye corporate earnings and wait for the latest economic assessments of the Bank of England.



The FTSE 100 is seen off by 6 points at 7,101, the German DAX is set to open 36 points lower at 11,623 and the French CAC is seen lower by 12 points at 4,782.



A number of European firms are reporting their latest figures Thursday, including Danske Bank, Ferrari, Shell, Vodafone and Glencore.



Deutsche Bank reported a full year net loss of $1.46 billion, an improvement from a net loss of $7.3 billion in 2015.

Swedbank reported a slightly higher-than-projected increase in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a pickup in lending volumes.