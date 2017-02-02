    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower as investors focus on corporate earnings, BOE decision

    European bourses are seen lower this Thursday as investors eye corporate earnings and wait for the latest economic assessments of the Bank of England.

    The FTSE 100 is seen off by 6 points at 7,101, the German DAX is set to open 36 points lower at 11,623 and the French CAC is seen lower by 12 points at 4,782.

    A number of European firms are reporting their latest figures Thursday, including Danske Bank, Ferrari, Shell, Vodafone and Glencore.

    Deutsche Bank reported a full year net loss of $1.46 billion, an improvement from a net loss of $7.3 billion in 2015.

    Swedbank reported a slightly higher-than-projected increase in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a pickup in lending volumes.


    The Finish firm Nokia presented sales above expectations in its fourth quarter with earnings before profit, taxation and amortization of 108.5 million euros.

    In terms of data, the euro zone will receive its latest producer prices figures. The Bank of England will release its latest economic reports and rate decision. Such publications will be the first after Prime Minister Theresa May stated the U.K. will not seek to keep its membership of the single market. The U.K. government is publishing a white paper to prepare for Brexit negotiations on Thursday.

    Overnight, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark overnight lending rate target at 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent, and its statement noted that there were improvements to sentiment.

    —CNBC's Aza Wee Sile contributed to this report.

