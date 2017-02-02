    Kensho Stats

    Groundhog Day stocks: These shares do the same thing every year ... they rise

    Bill Murray runs through the snow in a scene from 'Groundhog Day,' 1993.
    For Bill Murray's character in "Groundhog Day," the same thing keeps happening over and over.

    That's a similar experience for investors in the following stocks, but in a good way. These S&P 500 members go up every year without fail.

    By looking at the stable businesses they are in, it should come as no surprise these stocks are able to post consistent returns year in and year out, even during a financial crisis.

    Using Kensho, we found three stocks that gave investors positive returns if they were bought on Jan. 1 and sold on Dec. 31 each year over the last decade. The graphic also includes their average annual gain.


