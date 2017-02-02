Hard hats hopeful under Trump to build more jobs

Today, Horner works as a structural welder at the Cameron LNG Liquefaction Project under CB&I. That includes a liquefaction facility and 36-mile natural gas pipeline that goes through Louisiana's Gulf Coast region, which will be exporting natural gas primarily to Japan come 2019.

"There are just all these different people, with different crafts working together as a team," Horner, 34, said of the job site, where more than 10,000 people have worked since 2014. "You have to co-exist in this environment — it's unlike any other job."

The construction industry has undergone a boom in hiring in the post Great Recession era, adding 1.3 million jobs in the past six years, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

That growth is poised to continue under the Trump administration, if the president makes good on his promises to invest in infrastructure spending. As a candidate, Donald Trump proposed a targeted investment to fill a funding gap of some $1 trillion the National Association of Manufacturers estimated the U.S. would face.

Just last week at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia, Trump reiterated his campaign promises to increase infrastructure investment. "We believe the world's best country should have the world's best infrastructure," he said. "We will build new roads, and highways, and tunnels and airports and railroads across the nation. We will fix our existing product before we build anything brand new."

Since taking office he's also used executive action to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects

Overall, the construction industry is feeling optimistic, and Trump has caught its attention. A survey released in January from the general contractors association found 73 percent of firms plan to expand their payrolls this year thanks to strong demand from the public and private sectors. This is the most optimistic outlook in seven years.