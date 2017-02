Snapchat filed its IPO paperwork with the Security and Exchange Commissiontoday, inching one step closer to its upcoming IPO. Previous reports have valued the company at up to $25 billion, mostly on its ability to reach the advertiser-coveted millennial and Gen Z generation.

We took at look at Facebook's and Twitter's latest S-1 filings to see how the three social media companies' financials and users compared. Facebook held its IPO on May 18, 2012, while Twitter had theirs on Nov. 7, 2013.