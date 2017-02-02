Why Snap could be an amazing growth story like Facebook, rather than stalling out like Twitter

Snapchat parent Snap filed to go public today. Will it fly or die?
History doesn't give a clear answer. Until now, the social media category has been a tale of two companies, Facebook and Twitter. Their stories are very different.
Facebook stock has shot up more than 240 percent since it went public in May 2012. Annual revenue and earnings per share have each grown by about sevenfold since then.
Most important, people have been flocking to the service: about 1.86 billion people use Facebook every month, the company reported in its fourth-quarter earnings call. At the end of 2011, it was 845 million. The number ticks up every quarter.
Twitter has had a rougher time. Shares are down almost 60 percent from their market debut in November 2013. Revenue has about tripled since then, but the company has never turned a profit — it reported a net loss of $290 million for the first nine months of 2016 (it won't report fourth-quarter earnings until February 9).
Twitter has also slowed way down on user growth. In the first quarter of 2015, it had 302 million average monthly users. In the third quarter of 2016, that number had risen only to 317 million, according to earnings report stats compiled by Statista.
In its filing on Thursday, Snap revealed some impressive revenue growth: it jumped almost sevenfold, from $58.7 million to $404 million, between 2015 and 2016. It also showed a pretty impressive chart of its daily active users by quarter. That number is growing at about 50 percent per year, and stood at 158 million in the fourth quarter.