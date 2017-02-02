Why Snap could be an amazing growth story like Facebook, rather than stalling out like Twitter

Snap is also showing enormous losses — it lost more than $514 million last year, way more than Twitter was losing when it went public (Facebook was already profitable). Those losses are growing more slowly, on both a percentage and dollar basis, than its revenue, which is a good sign. But the only way it'll turn profitable is if revenue continues to expand a lot faster than its losses.

So growth is the key. Will Snap continue to grow like Facebook has? Or will it stall out at some point? That's what investors have to decide if they're going to make this bet.

One thing to consider is what core functions each company serves, and what the demand has been for the previous products that served those functions.

Technology companies like to portray themselves as doing something completely new, but the universe of human needs and desires is pretty constant.

For instance, Google built the world's best research library. Amazon replaced a trip to the mall or the hardware store. The iPod replaced a Discman and a bunch of CDs. The iPhone, and the PC before it, replaced a bunch of different devices that performed single functions well, packaging them all together at one convenient and relatively cheaper place.

Pigeonholing Facebook as a "social media" company is kind of meaningless. Really, it's a communications company -- specifically a many-to-many communications company (unlike mass media, which is one-to-many). It's become one of the primary ways for nearly 2 billion people to talk to each other, share photos, discuss the daily news, and so on. Its addressable market is basically anybody who uses a phone. Or writes a letter.

Twitter fills a much smaller need. It's essentially a news company. It's tried to expand into more general entertainment with things like broadcasting live NFL games, but even that's sort of a news function — it's highlighting something that's important to a lot of people, right now. Although you can communicate with people through Twitter, most don't use it that way. They're simply watching the news roll by, then commenting on it. Like yelling at the TV.

As a business, news has its peaks — especially in times of conflict or turmoil — but the addressable market is much smaller than it is for a communications business. Add up all the TV news watchers, newspaper subscribers, and so forth. That's how big Twitter could be.

So if Facebook is a telephone and Twitter's the evening news, what's Snap? The company answers that right in the S-1: