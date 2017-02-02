Melted fuel emitting deadly radiation inside Fukushima Daiichi plant: Nikkei

Leaked fuel in a reactor containment vessel is believed to be releasing deadly radiation within the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, the Nikkei Asian Review reported Friday.

The discovery was made in January when plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) conducted an inspection of the containment vessel in the No. 2 reactor, Nikkei added. A camera used in the inspection captured images of a 1-square meter hole melted into a walkway below the pressure vessel.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant was badly damaged after a massive quake struck the north-eastern coast of Japan in March, 2011, knocking out its cooling systems and causing a meltdown. However, a recent study showed that radiation levels at the plant were lower than previously expected and plenty continue to live in close proximity to the disaster site.

Read the full report here.



