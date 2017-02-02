Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower Thursday morning after the markets posted small gains on Wednesday.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-CEOs from JPMorgan, IBM, Disney and other large companies will meet with the president at the White House on Friday. They are expected to question the executive order ban on immigration and travel to the U.S. from seven countries.

-President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning about the violent and large protests at U.C. Berkeley Wednesday night against a conservative speaker. He mused that perhaps Berkeley should lose federal funding