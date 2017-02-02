Restoration Hardware recalls 1,400 mirrors due to laceration hazard

Restoration Hardware said on Thursday it will recall about 1,400 glass mirrors due to a laceration hazard.



The mirrors were not properly glued to backing and the mirror can fall, posing a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company has received four reports of the mirror detaching from the wood backing, resulting in two laceration injuries.

Consumers were urged to stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Restoration Hardware for a full refund.

The mirrors, manufactured in India, were sold at Restorationhardware.com and Rhbabyandchild.com from April 2015 through May 2016 for between $650 and $1,800.