And here's a list of particularly notable unicorn alumni from each university.
Stanford University: 51
Allen Blue, Eric Ly and Konstantin Guericke (LinkedIn)
Avery Wang and Dhiraj Mukherjee (Shazam)
Brian Acton (WhatsApp)
Harvard University: 37
Mark Zuckerburg, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin (Facebook)
Jason Kilar (Hulu)
Mark Pincus (Zynga)
Nathan Blecharczyk (Airbnb)
University of California: 18
Travis Kalanick (Uber)
Nicholas Woodman (GoPro)
Logan Green (Lyft)
Indian Institute of Technology: 12
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (Flipkart)
Abhay Singhal (InMobi)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology: 9
Arash Ferdowski and Drew Houston (Dropbox)
Jonah Peretti (BuzzFeed)
University of Pennsylvania: 9
Elon Musk (SpaceX)
Andrew Trader (Zynga)
University of Oxford: 8
Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn)
Tel Aviv University: 7
Omer Kaplan and Tamir Carmi (iron Source)
Cornell University: 6
John Zimmer (Lyft)
Niraj Shah and Steve Conine (Wayfair)
University of Southern California: 6
James Burgess, John Hering and Kevin Mahaffey (Lookout)
University of Waterloo: 6
Ted Livingston and Christopher Best (Kik)
INSEAD: 5
Emil Jersling (Groupon)
WHU: 5
Dominik Richter (HelloFresh)
University of Michigan: 5
Brad Keywell and Eric Lefkofsky (Groupon)
Brigham Young University: 5
David Elkington and Ken Krogue (InsideSales.com)