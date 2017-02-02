VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

15 schools that produce the most 'unicorn' founders of billion-dollar companies

Stanford University campus
Source: King of Hearts | Wikipedia
Stanford University campus

Stanford University may not be part of the Ivy League, but it's home to the "Unicorn League."

Private companies with billion-dollar valuations are known as unicorns, and more of their founders have their highest-level degree from Stanford than any other college or university.

That's according to research compiled by cloud accounting software company Sage.

For the report, Sage pulled data from TechCrunch, Crunchbase, CB Insights and VB Profiles. Founders were counted toward the institution where they got their highest-level degree.

Stanford counts 51 unicorn founders as alumni. Harvard takes second place with 37.

Have a look at the chart below for the full results.


And here's a list of particularly notable unicorn alumni from each university.

Stanford University: 51
Allen Blue, Eric Ly and Konstantin Guericke (LinkedIn)
Avery Wang and Dhiraj Mukherjee (Shazam)
Brian Acton (WhatsApp)

Harvard University: 37
Mark Zuckerburg, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin (Facebook)
Jason Kilar (Hulu)
Mark Pincus (Zynga)
Nathan Blecharczyk (Airbnb)

University of California: 18
Travis Kalanick (Uber)
Nicholas Woodman (GoPro)
Logan Green (Lyft)

Indian Institute of Technology: 12
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (Flipkart)
Abhay Singhal (InMobi)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: 9
Arash Ferdowski and Drew Houston (Dropbox)
Jonah Peretti (BuzzFeed)

University of Pennsylvania: 9
Elon Musk (SpaceX)
Andrew Trader (Zynga)

University of Oxford: 8
Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn)

Tel Aviv University: 7
Omer Kaplan and Tamir Carmi (iron Source)

Cornell University: 6
John Zimmer (Lyft)
Niraj Shah and Steve Conine (Wayfair)

University of Southern California: 6
James Burgess, John Hering and Kevin Mahaffey (Lookout)

University of Waterloo: 6
Ted Livingston and Christopher Best (Kik)

INSEAD: 5
Emil Jersling (Groupon)

WHU: 5
Dominik Richter (HelloFresh)

University of Michigan: 5
Brad Keywell and Eric Lefkofsky (Groupon)

Brigham Young University: 5
David Elkington and Ken Krogue (InsideSales.com)

Ramit Sethi
Why having immigrant parents was critical to this finance expert's negotiating skills   
