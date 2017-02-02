Stanford University may not be part of the Ivy League, but it's home to the "Unicorn League."

Private companies with billion-dollar valuations are known as unicorns, and more of their founders have their highest-level degree from Stanford than any other college or university.

That's according to research compiled by cloud accounting software company Sage.

For the report, Sage pulled data from TechCrunch, Crunchbase, CB Insights and VB Profiles. Founders were counted toward the institution where they got their highest-level degree.