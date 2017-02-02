Oil major Royal Dutch Shell posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.0 billion, compared with $1.8 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

"We are reshaping Shell and delivered a good cash flow performance this quarter with over $9 billion in cash flow from operations. Debt has been reduced and, for the second consecutive quarter, free cash flow more than covered our cash dividend," Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, said in the report.



Using the current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings attributable to shareholders figure, a key metric used to gauge earnings for oil majors, the oil giant said full-year earnings came in at $3.5 billion, compared with $3.8 billion in 2015.

