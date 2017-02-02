    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Slowing growth in tools knocks down Snap-on share price

    Snap-On road race
    Getty Images

    Strong earnings and better-than-expected revenue couldn't keep Snap-on shares from sinking in the face of slowing growth in the tool sector.

    The toolmaker reported Wednesday that it had brought home $146.3 million, or $2.47 per share, in the fourth quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters estimate of $2.41 a share. Similarly, sales of $889.8 million exceeded the Thomson Reuters view of $875.1 million.

    Snap-on, however, reported that its sales leader, Snap-on Tools Group, saw growth of 1.5 percent. That, Barrington analyst Tom Hayes said, is likely what sent the stock down more than 7 percent.

    "That was a sequential slowdown, a year-over-year slowdown in growth," Hayes told CNBC. "That's got investors spooked because a slowdown in tool growth shows a slowdown in the automotive repair sector."

    The sluggishness in the core tools business was largely offset by gains in the industrial, diagnostic and information sectors. Even with slowing growth in the tools business, the company is optimistic for the coming year.

    "In 2017, we expect to make continued progress through our Snap-on Value Creation Processes and, at the same time, advance further along each of our strategic runways for growth: enhance the franchise network, expand with repair shop owners and managers, extend in critical industries and build in emerging markets," Snap-on CEO Nick Pinchuk said in a statement.

    With the day's moves, Snap-on shares are still up nearly 8 percent in the past six months.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SNA
    ---