Slowing growth in tools knocks down Snap-on share price

Strong earnings and better-than-expected revenue couldn't keep Snap-on shares from sinking in the face of slowing growth in the tool sector.

The toolmaker reported Wednesday that it had brought home $146.3 million, or $2.47 per share, in the fourth quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters estimate of $2.41 a share. Similarly, sales of $889.8 million exceeded the Thomson Reuters view of $875.1 million.

Snap-on, however, reported that its sales leader, Snap-on Tools Group, saw growth of 1.5 percent. That, Barrington analyst Tom Hayes said, is likely what sent the stock down more than 7 percent.

"That was a sequential slowdown, a year-over-year slowdown in growth," Hayes told CNBC. "That's got investors spooked because a slowdown in tool growth shows a slowdown in the automotive repair sector."