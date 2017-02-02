The 10 counties where the richest people in America are concentrated

The average annual income of the wealthiest one percent of the residents of Teton County, Wyoming — a group that includes Dick Cheney and Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton — is more than $28 million.

The county's top-earning residents, on average, earn more than those of any other county in the U.S. The top-earning residents of New York, No. 2 on the list, earn more than two-thirds less.

To give you a sense of where the richest people in America live and just how much they're earning, cost visualization website How Much mapped the average income of the ultra-rich by county using data from the Economic Policy Institute.

The darker areas on the map below represent a higher average income among the top one percent, while the lighter areas represent a lower average income.

Of course, "low" is relative. If you're among the top one percent in any county, you're doing awfully well for yourself. The top-earning one percent of residents in Quitman County, Georgia, have the lowest average income on this list, but those folks are still bringing in $127,000 a year.