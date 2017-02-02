VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The 10 counties where the richest people in America are concentrated

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
WitGorski | Getty Images
In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

The average annual income of the wealthiest one percent of the residents of Teton County, Wyoming — a group that includes Dick Cheney and Wal-Mart heiress Christy Walton — is more than $28 million.

The county's top-earning residents, on average, earn more than those of any other county in the U.S. The top-earning residents of New York, No. 2 on the list, earn more than two-thirds less.

To give you a sense of where the richest people in America live and just how much they're earning, cost visualization website How Much mapped the average income of the ultra-rich by county using data from the Economic Policy Institute.

The darker areas on the map below represent a higher average income among the top one percent, while the lighter areas represent a lower average income.

Of course, "low" is relative. If you're among the top one percent in any county, you're doing awfully well for yourself. The top-earning one percent of residents in Quitman County, Georgia, have the lowest average income on this list, but those folks are still bringing in $127,000 a year.


How Much notes that a few states not ordinarily associated with top-tier incomes, like North Dakota, Wyoming and Oklahoma, still "have many counties where the top one percent have above average incomes compared to the wealthy in other counties."

Here's the full list of the 10 counties with the highest average incomes among the wealthiest one percent of residents:

10. Union, South Dakota

Average annual income of the top one percent: $4,106,670

9. Collier, Florida

Average annual income of the top one percent: $4,191,055

8. Westchester, New York

Average annual income of the top one percent: $4,326,049

Westchester, New York
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Westchester, New York

7. Shackelford, Texas

Average annual income of the top one percent: $4,585,725

6. McKenzie, North Dakota

Average annual income of the top one percent: $4,709,883

5. Pitkin, Colorado

Average annual income of the top one percent: $5,289,153

Luxury real estate in Aspen Colorado.
Tyler Stableford | Getty Images
Luxury real estate in Aspen Colorado.

4. La Salle, Texas

Average annual income of the top one percent: $6,021,357

3. Fairfield, Connecticut

Average annual income of the top one percent: $6,061,230

2. New York, New York

Average annual income of the top one percent: $8,143,415

Manhattan, New York City
Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
Manhattan, New York City

1. Teton, Wyoming

Average annual income of the top one percent: $28,163,786

Don't miss: Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in 27 major U.S. cities

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule