Trump picks on another ally: What to know about US-Australia spat, and how it could alter ties

This public spat is particularly challenging for the Australian government, as domestic sensitivities about refugees are running high.
Canberra is very conscious of the fact that the Obama-negotiated deal clashes with Trump's own immigration policy agenda, said Lauren O'Neil, Asia Pacific senior consultant at Control Risks, but the arrangement is nevertheless non-negotiable for Australia.
"It's a sensitive issue for the government, so talk of resettling [somewhere other than the U.S.] won't sit well with Canberra. The government simply has no political wiggle-room around this," O'Neil said.
Human rights groups have long publicized the numerous violations relating to the treatment of refugees in the island nations' prisons, with Human Rights Watch calling Australia a partner in "refugee abuse" last October.
"Mr. Turnbull needs to stop trying to appease Trump and should stop trying to do some special deal with America to hide Australia's own embarrassment about not supporting the rights of refugees," warned Andrew Scott, politics and policy professor, at Melbourne-based Deakin University.