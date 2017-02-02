    Financials

    Trump’s currency comments have no impact on Deutsche Bank, CFO says

    Deutsche Bank CFO: Have seen a pick up in the business   

    The chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank has said the German bank has not been impacted by President Donald Trump's comments that Germany is manipulating the euro but criticised the U.S president's executive order to place a temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it posed a "challenge" for international firms.

    Speaking to CNBC, Marcus Schenck said that "there's no sign" that the lender has been affected by Trump's accusations that Germany is manipulating the European currency.

    Schenck said that Germany, its home market, remains the "most important" but it "will keep a strong position" in the U.S.

    Recently, Donald Trump has also implemented a 90-day ban on people travelling from seven countries to the U.S."For a global bank as we are, and by the way, as many of the American banks, this can represent a challenge."

    "Diversity, and John Cryan (the lender's CEO) said in his speech today, is a core element for why we think our bank is strong and has talented people and hence we also have to do our best that we can offer these people the diversity but also the ability to work in the different places that the bank is offering," Schenck added.

    Trump's policy has been criticized by different international firms, including technologic companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.


    Earnings disappoint

    Want to get back to normal compensation: Deutsche Bank CFO   

    Deutsche Bank posted on Thursday a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion) for its fourth quarter, missing analyst expectations, but reported improved results for the whole of 2016 in what has been a difficult year for the bank after several legal procedures.

    As a result of several fines, in January the bank axed its staff bonuses. Schenck told CNBC that "people were not happy," but the vast majority understood that this was a necessary step.

    "We certainly targeted to be better in 2017," Schenck told CNBC.

    "2015 was a very low point, 2016 we again had to report a loss which as we have seen with the numbers was once again driven largely by high litigation charges and by numerous negative one-off items."

    The bank also reported a core capital ratio of 11.9 percent at the end of 2016, compared to 11.1 percent in the third quarter.

    Schenck denied any plans for capital-rasing as a result of the bank's tumultuous year.

    "Our core focus was and continues to be to get back to a position where the bank can organically generate capital," he said.

    "If and when there are decisions in that regard that I made, you're the first we are going to let know."



    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DBK
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...