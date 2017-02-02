Trump’s currency comments have no impact on Deutsche Bank, CFO says

The chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank has said the German bank has not been impacted by President Donald Trump's comments that Germany is manipulating the euro but criticised the U.S president's executive order to place a temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying it posed a "challenge" for international firms.

Speaking to CNBC, Marcus Schenck said that "there's no sign" that the lender has been affected by Trump's accusations that Germany is manipulating the European currency.

Schenck said that Germany, its home market, remains the "most important" but it "will keep a strong position" in the U.S.



Recently, Donald Trump has also implemented a 90-day ban on people travelling from seven countries to the U.S."For a global bank as we are, and by the way, as many of the American banks, this can represent a challenge."

"Diversity, and John Cryan (the lender's CEO) said in his speech today, is a core element for why we think our bank is strong and has talented people and hence we also have to do our best that we can offer these people the diversity but also the ability to work in the different places that the bank is offering," Schenck added.

Trump's policy has been criticized by different international firms, including technologic companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

