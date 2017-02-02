Stocks close mostly flat as jobs report looms; telecoms drop 1%

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP, which did not contain details regarding tone or context of the remark. "You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."



Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, said "the market shifted its focus from things that are positive, like economic data and earnings, to things that are more confusing like picking fights with Mexico, Iran and Australia."

The Washington Post reported that a call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday did not go well. U.S. officials told the Post that Trump informed Turnbull, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, that he had conversed with other political leaders earlier in the day and that "this was the worst call by far."

"It's a recognition by the market that someone in a very influential position, i.e. the president, is unorthodox. People are still learning how to deal with him," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the administration put Iran "on notice" after conducting a ballistic missile test. Trump tweeted Thursday morning, reinforcing Flynn's remarks.

"It was expected that Trump's administration wouldn't be able to maintain the same relationships which were developed by Obama after years of work. These tensions could make investors a little nervous and we could see the oil market becoming volatile once again. Trump's administration has put Iran on official notice but no one really know what this really means," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London.



"Nonetheless, we think this news is sufficient to bring more instability for the price of oil, and if the US puts the sanctions back on Iran, it may create more problems for its EU partners," he said.

Equities have rallied sharply since the U.S. election, with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq rising 8.5 percent, 6.54 percent and 7.24 percent, respectively, since then. This week, however, the major indexes were on track to post weekly losses.

"I think the markets were spooked by Trump's immigration ban and there haven't been many positive news to push them back to the uptrend," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Investors also focused on economic data, as initial jobless claims fell 14,000 to 246,000. The print is also below a consensus estimate of 250,000. Fourth-quarter non-farm productivity rose 1.3 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year note yield near 2.47 percent and the short-term two-year note yield around 1.21 percent. The dollar rose 0.15 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.076 and the yen around 112.74.