US stock futures hold lower after economic data; earnings eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as traders eyed a big day of earnings and digested economic data.

On the earnings front, Estee Lauder, Delphi Automotive and International Paper are among the companies that reported before the bell. Amazon.com, Amgen, Visa and GoPro are among companies set to report after the bell.

On the data front, initial jobless claims fell 14,000 to 246,000. The print is also below a consensus estimate of 250,000. Fourth-quarter non-farm productivity rose 1.3 percent. Investors also looked ahead to the January jobs report, which is scheduled for release Friday morning.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.17 percent lower on Thursday.

In oil markets Thursday, Brent crude was around $57.10 a barrel, up 0.53 percent, while U.S. crude was at $54.02 a barrel, up 0.24 percent.