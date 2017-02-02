    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Analysts get even more bullish on Facebook after earnings; see gains of as much as 30% in 12 months

    Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
    Pau Barrena | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

    Facebook shares surged to a record Thursday, a day after the social media giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, highlighted by strong advertising revenue growth.

    Below is a summary of what Wall Street firms are telling clients to do with the stock now.

    Wedbush

    "Facebook has a huge competitive advantage with nearly 1.9 billion monthly active users and over 1.2 billion daily active users, attracting 4 million advertisers to its captive and desirable audience. We expect rapid growth overseas, and expanded monetization of under-penetrated Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger over the coming years."

    Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on Facebook and boosted its 12-month price target to $175 from $162, implying a gain of 31 percent from here.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...