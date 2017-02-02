Why everyone's excited about California Resources — but not Cramer

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Dominion Resources: "They did pre-announce a not as good quarter. I was quite surprised. It was not a good omen. That said, I think they have been consistent enough to give them the benefit of the doubt at 4.21 percent yield. Buy, buy, buy."

Xilinx: "Xilinx, you can do it on earnings, or you can do it on takeover. What can I say? I like both."

Titan International: "Titan is a good stock here. That does fit the depiction [of infrastructure]. Now, remember you're picking up on a spike here. It reminds me a little bit of International Paper. You've got to let that thing come down a little. I don't want you to buy it right here. You've got to let it come down a couple percent, get a little of the fluff out of it."



California Resources Corp: "No, that one is done. I've got so many better oils. You do not need to be in that one. I know it made a nice comeback and everybody is excited — not me."