Why paying your nanny under the table is a really bad idea

Don't even think about making that hush-hush cash payment to your child's nanny.

On average, families in the U.S. pay child care workers $556 each week — nearly $29,000 a year, according to Care.com. More than half of families report spending at least 10 percent of their household income on child care.

Though it's easy to agree on a payment schedule with your nanny and hand him or her the cash, you're risking a reprisal from the Internal Revenue Service. In extreme cases, you face the possibility of prison time.