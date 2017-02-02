Will it be Groundhog Day on Wall Street or can stocks make a decisive move?

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the White House was putting Iran "on notice", accusing Tehran of defying a U.N. resolution with its recent ballistic missile test. (NBC News)

President Donald Trump threatened Friday in a call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military takes care of them. (AP)

Trump hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, after 25 minutes even though Saturday's call was scheduled for an hour. (Washington Post)

Germany's foreign minister is heading for Washington to meet newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and convey what he calls an "offer of friendship and trust." (AP)

Trump's nomination of billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary may be in jeopardy after two Republican senators said they'll vote against her confirmation. (NBC News)

Trump has summoned the bipartisan leadership of Congress's tax-writing committees to the White House to meet today and start talking tax reform. (NY Times)

Anthony Scaramucci, an investment firm founder and a Republican donor, won't be taking a senior job at the White House as a liaison with the business community, as previously announced. (NY Times)

A protest at U.C. Berkeley over a scheduled appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos turned fiery and violent last night. In a tweet this morning, Trump blasted the school. (SFGate)

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook are among the companies working together on a letter opposing Trump's ban on entry into the U.S. of travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. (Recode)

Harley-Davidson (HOG) said its executives are set to meet with President Trump at the White House today. And speculation about a canceled Trump trip to a Milwaukee factory was not the case. (Journal Sentinel)

A federal judge in Florida has directed Trump National Golf Club Jupiter to pay $5.77 million to former members who claimed the club wrongfully refused to refund their deposits after Trump's company took over in 2012. (Reuters)