The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.
Pete Najarian is a buyer of Disney (DIS).
Karen Finerman is a buyer of Alphabet (GOOGL).
Dan Nathan is a buyer of UPS.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).
The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.
Pete Najarian is a buyer of Disney (DIS).
Karen Finerman is a buyer of Alphabet (GOOGL).
Dan Nathan is a buyer of UPS.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).
Trader disclosure: On Feb. 2, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:
Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.
Karen is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, M, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, UAL, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, AAPL, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, M, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.
Pete Own Calls: AMJ, AKS, BVN, BZH, C, CCC, CHK, CLF,CRM, ETP, FCX, FB, GILD, HRL,IBN, INTC, JBLU, HUM, KORS, KMB,, MRVL, MTW, NEM, PAA, RIO, TGT, UNP, WFT, WLL WMGI, GLD,SLV, UUP, POT, ZIOP. Long Stock: AAPL, BAC, BLL, DIS, DISCA, GE,GILD, GM,HAIN, HD, HUM, INTC, JWN, KMI, KMI.A, KO,KORS, LUX, MOS, MRK, MRVL, PEP, PFE, XLNX. Long Puts: PJC
Dan Nathan is long MCD Feb put. XLI Long Feb Put Spread, FXI long Feb Put Spread