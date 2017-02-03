Meet 26-year-old billionaire and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, who just filed a $3 billion IPO

For an entrepreneur who has built a social media empire on the idea that people like to share what's going on in their lives immediately and often, Evan Spiegel is obsessed with privacy.

He doesn't give much away. He doesn't tweet or post on Instagram. In fact, the easiest way to find pictures of Spiegel online is to follow his fiancee, Australian model Miranda Kerr.

But the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of Snap, the parent company of the social media platform Snapchat and the wearable tech company Spectacles, last night had to reveal a whole lot about corporate finances. Spiegel took the first step towards taking his start-up public.

Filing an "S-1" document is a big first step. It means letting people buy shares of stock in the company, and by doing so Snap is trying to raise $3 billion. When the company does go public, it is expected to be valued at around $25 billion.

That means Spiegel and his co-founder Bobby Murphy, who both own 20 percent of the company, could be worth $5 billion each.