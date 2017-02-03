These are the 3 things Warren Buffett looks for when deciding to invest in a company

Warren Buffett is known as the Oracle of Omaha for a reason. The 86-year-old Nebraskan has a sixth sense when it comes to investing his money.

The longtime CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett is worth over $70 billion, according to Forbes.

As an investor, Buffett is the opposite of a day trader.

"Listen, if I knew how to double my money tomorrow, I would probably invest for the short term, too," says Buffett speaking at a Facebook live event broadcast from Columbia University and moderated by Charlie Rose recently.

He has long had a buy-and-hold strategy.